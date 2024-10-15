Cybersecurity Tip of the Week, sponsored by Gulf South Technology Solutions: Could your business survive a ransomware attack?

Ransomware attacks are evolving, with cybercriminals not only locking down data but also threatening to publish sensitive information if ransoms aren’t paid. In this landscape, backups alone aren’t enough. Businesses must adopt a multi-layered approach to defense: implementing advanced threat detection, securing access with multi-factor authentication, and regularly patching vulnerabilities. Employee training to spot phishing attempts and a comprehensive incident response plan are essential. The stakes are high—financial loss, reputational damage, and potential legal consequences. Be prepared to protect your business from all angles. Don’t let ransomware hold you hostage.