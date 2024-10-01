Cybersecurity Tip of the Week, sponsored by Gulf South Technology Solutions: Are your employees unknowingly compromising security?

Most business leaders focus on external threats, but insiders—your own employees—pose a significant risk to cybersecurity. Well-meaning staff can unknowingly cause data breaches through actions like clicking on phishing emails, using weak passwords, or mishandling sensitive data. These mistakes can lead to significant financial and reputational damage. Cybersecurity training is crucial to minimize these risks. By educating employees on recognizing threats, securing their devices, and adhering to best practices, businesses can reduce vulnerabilities and foster a culture of security. Don’t let insider threats go unnoticed—invest in training to safeguard your organization from within.