Currency Bank earns national recognition, sponsored by Currency Bank

In 2021, it became apparent that the community desired a bank that married a premium brand of service with local decision making and the most recent proven technology. To achieve this blend, a group of local business owners created what is now Currency Bank, confident that the demand for this concept would be well received. In 2024, Currency Bank was recognized by Standard and Poor’s as one of the Top Performing Community Banks in the nation. The bank was recently named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, a prestigious recognition that highlights top private businesses nationwide across all industries.

To say Currency Bank is honored is an understatement. Delivering an incredible experience to the local community was the inspiration for its shareholders to own and operate a local community bank. This recognition serves as an invitation for individuals and businesses to begin or deepen their relationship with Currency Bank for all of their business and personal banking needs.

