Congratulations to sales and marketing executives, sponsored by SME-GBR

For more than 42 years, Sales & Marketing Executives of Greater Baton Rouge (SME) has honored outstanding professionals who exceeded and set themselves apart from their peers. SME proudly announces this year’s recipients for Excellence in Sales & Marketing Awards presented by Hancock Whitney. The 2023 Excellence honorees are Greg Accardo, LSU Professional Sales Institute; Jason Broha, Turner Industries; Tammy Brown, LSU Lod Cook Hotel; Katie Hebert, The Advocate; Jason Landry, Gage; Tyler Lane, Gerry Lane Enterprises; Natalie Noel, The Well Theory, NOËL Family Distillery; Wynne Waltman, Graham Group; Bryan Wesley, Wesley Construction. Lifetime Achievement Honoree: David Belanger, Community Coffee. Learn more.