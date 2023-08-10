Commit to a culture of personal growth, sponsored by Career Competitor

Personal development does not work unless it’s a priority. Every individual must make this decision, but organizations also have the privilege of investing in their people’s personal growth. Business leaders must answer a pivotal question: “Do I want a company culture that prioritizes personal development?” Professional coaching is a simple, yet highly impactful approach to show that you are investing toward realizing your employees’ potential. People value when the effort is made to ask powerful questions, actively listen, and facilitate their growth. Leaders have the responsibility to provide either a culture of disengagement and turnover, or one of purpose, commitment, and loyalty. Explore the specific ways you can strive toward making an impact in your company culture by reaching out today.