Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Visible redevelopment opportunity near Amazon

Now available for sale or lease, 10225 Florida Blvd. features a prominent historical office building on ±3 acres with ±276 feet of frontage on Florida Boulevard (±27,978 daily traffic). The building has been gutted and readied for redevelopment with historical tax credits available. It includes a large parking lot with multiple access points, and is just ±3 minutes away from the new ±3,500,000 SF Amazon fulfillment center. The surrounding area is retail dense with national and local retailers that include Planet Fitness, Chase, AutoZone, Patient Plus, McDonald’s, Raising Cane’s, Starbucks, Burger King, and Amazon. For more information, call Jacob Loveland at 225.460.0877 or click here.