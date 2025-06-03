Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Versatile warehouse with surplus land near I-10

Available for sale or lease, 1820 Hwy. 30 West features a ±9,000 SF office warehouse building with ±1,600 SF of air-conditioned office space. There is also an open-air warehouse with an extra ±2,200 SF of space. An adjacent ±.67-acre undeveloped lot is also available, ideal for a laydown yard or future expansion. Combined, the parcels total ±1.3 acres with dual frontage on Highway 30 and Commerce Avenue. Just about one minute from I-10, this location sees ±92,095 vehicles daily and is surrounded by Tanger Outlet, Heritage Crossing, and major commercial activity. Contact Cade McNabb at 985.991.0580 for more details and click here to view the listing.