Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Versatile warehouse with surplus land near I-10

Available for sale or lease, 1820 Hwy. 30 West features a ±9,000 SF office warehouse building with ±1,600 SF of air-conditioned office space. There is also an open-air warehouse with an extra ±2,200 SF of space. An adjacent ±.67-acre undeveloped lot is also available, ideal for a laydown yard or future expansion. Combined, the parcels total ±1.3 acres with dual frontage on Highway 30 and Commerce Avenue. Just about one minute from I-10, this location sees ±92,095 vehicles daily and is surrounded by Tanger Outlet, Heritage Crossing, and major commercial activity. Contact Cade McNabb at 985.991.0580 for more details and click here to view the listing.
Home Newsletters Hide from Home Page Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Versatile warehouse with...