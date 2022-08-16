Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Value-add property fronting Nicholson Drive at LSU

This well-located value-add property has 200 feet of frontage on Nicholson Drive just north of LSU’s campus and is less than two miles from downtown Baton Rouge. This high-visibility block receives approximately 20,603 in daily traffic volume. Already zoned C2 (heavy commercial), the property could be converted into other uses or renovated as a multifamily asset. It is currently partially occupied with numerous “down” units ready to undergo full renovation. With three existing structures of sturdy brick construction, this property offers an opportunity for significant value-add through renovation and lease-up or redevelopment, and the lot potentially has room for future development. View full listing.