Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Vacant, distressed 48-unit apartment complex for sale

Spanish Villa Apartments, a 48-unit apartment complex in Mid City north, consists of five two-story residential buildings, two auxiliary buildings (pool house and office), a swimming pool, and a parking lot, situated on 1.52 acres. The property is currently vacant and in need of major renovations before being occupied, and most of the units are gutted due to the 2016 flood. Once restored, it offers an excellent investment opportunity. Click here to view the full listing.