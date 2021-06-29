Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Upscale retail development across from Whole Foods

Situated directly across from Whole Foods and Towne Center, Coterie Exchange is a new, upscale retail and office development that positions tenants in direct view of over 65,000 vehicles per day and among the city’s strongest economic demographics–near Bocage, Old Goodwood, and Baton Rouge Country Club. The striking, upscale design and central location provides an ideal opportunity for any business looking to locate in the Bocage area with direct access from Jefferson Highway. Stone BR is the first tenant to join the development with two additional leases pending. Coterie Exchange is slated for a fall 2021 opening. Call Will Chadwick at 225.368.7667. View the listing here.