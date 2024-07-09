Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Upscale retail available for lease at CitiPlace

Now available for lease, Market Center at CitiPlace is an upscale retail hub in Baton Rouge’s Corporate Boulevard corridor, offering high visibility and traffic. This high-profile shopping center is strategically located near I-10 and Jefferson Highway, and features a strong tenant mix, including Another Broken Egg Café, Jason’s Deli, Marble Slab Creamery, Albasha and more. Benefits include signalized access, ample parking, and a highly visible pylon signage opportunity capturing ±21,959 daily traffic. Surrounded by bustling retailers, hotels, and office spaces, this center is perfectly positioned for businesses seeking to thrive in a dynamic market environment. Contact Will at 225.368.7667 for more information and click here to view the listing.