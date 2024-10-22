Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Upscale office building for sale near Long Farm

Now available for sale or lease, 9373 Baringer Foreman Road (Building 3) offers a rare opportunity in the prestigious Baringer Block development. This Class A office building boasts high-end finishes, flexible floor plans, and excellent visibility along Airline Highway, with over 32,300 vehicles passing daily. Two of five planned buildings are completed, with infrastructure in place. Three suites (1,818 SF to 3,170 SF) are currently available, with two already leased, providing rental income potential for an investor or owner-occupant. The property is situated near major retail and medical developments. Contact Fabian Edwards at 985.974.8301 or click here for more details.