Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Unique office investment in Mandeville

The property at 200 Greenleaves Blvd. offers a rare opportunity in Mandeville—a multi-tenant office building with unique architectural design, abundant natural light, and prominent monument signage. Available for sale or lease, it is currently 55% occupied and presents options for both investment and owner-use. Tenants benefit from ample off-street parking, a professional setting, and a location just off North Causeway Boulevard and Highway 190, offering excellent accessibility. Surrounded by local dining and retail, this property blends visibility with everyday convenience in a growing corridor. Contact Fabian Edwards at 985.974.8301 for more details and click here to view the full listing.
