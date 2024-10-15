Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Unique building for sale in Sherwood Corridor

Now available for sale or lease, 11637 Sherwood Forest Court is a ±10,300 SF facility ideally suited for daycare or medical use. Previously used as a Learning Center, the property features ample parking, multiple fenced playgrounds, and advanced security systems, including cameras and alarms. Its all-metal structure allows for flexible reconfiguration, accommodating various business needs. Conveniently located just off S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard., the site offers excellent access to Airline Highway, I-12, and Coursey Boulevard. This is a great opportunity for owner-occupants and investors alike. Contact Alex Ruch at 225.485.0238 for more details and click here to view the listing.