Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Turnkey RV Resort on 29 acres

Tucked into ±29 acres of green space, 600 N. Wilderness Trail presents a rare chance to own a thriving RV resort and its real estate. With 120 full-service RV sites, fiber internet, a stocked pond, pool, sports courts, and nature trails, the guest experience is unmatched. The property features income-generating assets, including a ±5,500 SF lodge, a ±2,700 SF event venue, a ±1,000 SF pool house, and a stocked general store. Located near the new Amazon and Buc-ee’s developments and major interstates, the resort enjoys strong visibility and year-round demand. Financials are available upon request. Contact Burton Richard at 337.654.1973 or click here for more details.
