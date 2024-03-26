Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Turnkey restaurant in College Drive retail corridor

Now available for sale, 4564 Bennington Ave. is a prime ±5,600 SF freestanding restaurant within Baton Rouge’s bustling College Drive corridor, adjacent to the well-known Gino’s Restaurant. Exceptionally positioned within just 3 minutes to I-10, this property guarantees swift access across Baton Rouge. It boasts a fully equipped kitchen and bar, poised for operation by an owner-operator or savvy investor. A new owner could benefit from immediate income with a lease through July 2024 and potential for renewal. Features include high-visibility pylon signage and abundant off-street parking, making it a standout investment property in a thriving retail corridor. Call Jacob Loveland at 225.460.0877 and click here to view the listing.