Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Turnkey automotive business and real estate for sale

Southern Coast Customs is now available for sale as a turnkey business and real estate package. It includes a ±8,500-square-foot office warehouse, ±2.24 acres, and all furnishings, inventory and equipment. The like-new property is equipped with a high efficiency HVAC system, 7 grade-level roll up doors, 16 surveillance cameras, and an 8-foot privacy fence surrounding the property. This property has potential for growth with a prominent location at a busy intersection (±31,405 daily traffic) in Zachary, pre-approval for an additional structure, space for an additional driveway, and an upstairs shell space. Call Cole Brewton at 800.895.9329. Click here to view the listing.