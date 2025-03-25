Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Turnkey 8-unit multifamily investment

Nestled in a high-demand rental area, 9384 Fox Run Ave. is a fully renovated 8-unit apartment complex offering a turnkey investment opportunity. Recent upgrades include new kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, windows, doors, HVACs, electrical, and plumbing, ensuring minimal maintenance for investors. The property is stabilized and currently yields an NOI of $93,744.80. Each unit sits on a separate parcel with potential to sell them individually in the future. Located next to St. Jude the Apostle Parish and seconds from Highland Road, tenants enjoy easy access to nearby dining, retail, and conveniences. Contact Mark Segalla at 225.505.4349 for more details and click here to view the listing.