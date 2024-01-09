Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Three multifamily properties for sale near LSU

Now available for sale are three properties located within a mile of the LSU campus—2755 Nicholson Dr., 4726 Earl Gros Ave. and 1155 Jim Taylor Dr. All of them present the opportunity to capitalize on the student and staff population of ±42,414, and each complex presents a strong value-add opportunity. Some units could use cosmetic upgrades to increase rent. Off-street parking is available at each property. The properties can be purchased together (30 units), or 2755 Nicholson Dr. (20 units) can be sold separately. For more information, call Mark Segalla at 225.505.4349. Click here to view listing.