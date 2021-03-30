Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: The Richards Building for sale

Located at 3232 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., the Richards Building is a two-story office building measuring 45,320 square feet on a 3.11-acre lot. It features convenient, two-way access from S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard plus large front and rear parking lots (218 spaces total). Recent renovations include a complete overhaul of the second floor (LEED certified) and a portion of the ground floor; a new roof in 2017; and an energy-efficient HVAC system in 2018. The building also features a center courtyard perfect for company parties and entertaining clients. Other features include electromagnetic door locks, alarm system, and back-up generator power. View the listing here.