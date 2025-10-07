Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: The most unique land opportunity in Baton Rouge

Now for sale, 9729 Jefferson Hwy. offers ±4.31 acres of commercial land with dual frontage on Jefferson Highway (±22,400 vehicles/day) and Bluebonnet Boulevard (±24,900 vehicles/day). This rare property sits in the heart of Baton Rouge with direct access to I-10, I-12, and major routes, including Airline Highway, Bluebonnet Boulevard, and Jefferson Highway, providing exceptional connectivity. It’s surrounded by high-traffic retailers and amenities such as the Woman’s Center for Wellness, Costco, The Home Depot, and Rouses. One of the last large, undeveloped green spaces in this corridor, this is a truly rare offering, unmatched in recent memory. Contact Peter Laville at 225.276.7561 or click here for details.