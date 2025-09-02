Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Standalone retail w/ drive thru in Central for sale

Now available for sale, 8759 Sullivan Rd is a ±2,400 SF former Investar Bank building on ±0.67 acres. Built in 2018, the property is very well-kept and ready for immediate occupancy. The interior includes a large conference room, four private offices, two restrooms, and a kitchen/break room, and offers excellent visibility on Sullivan Rd. The property also features ample parking, three rear drive-thru lanes, and a front driveway ready for an ATM. Located between Greenwell Springs Rd and Hooper Rd, the property allows for prominent electronic signage and has no financial institution use restrictions. Contact Lindsay Redhead at 225-938-3148 or click here for more info.