Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Standalone owner occupant opportunity near I-12

Currently operating as BRECO Federal Credit Union’s headquarters, 1850 S Sherwood Forest Blvd is the ideal opportunity for corporate and financial institution users. The property features a highly visible standalone building with approximately ±19,617 daily traffic. The property offers ±5,500 SF of 2-story office and retail space. The first floor includes a large open lobby, a bank teller area, and perimeter offices, while the second floor features a conference room and executive-style offices. The property is strategically positioned on S Sherwood Forest between I-12 and Old Hammond Hwy. Call Will Chadwick at 800-895-9329. Click here to view listing.