Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: St. Amant shopping center for sale

Now available for sale, this St. Amant shopping center is situated at the bustling intersection of Hwy. 431 and Hwy. 621 in Ascension Parish—Louisiana’s fastest-growing area. This retail hub includes two multi-tenant buildings, a central parking lot, prominent pylon signage, and several access points along Hwy. 431. Contingent upon sale, the owner agrees to lease back the spaces occupied by The Venue reception halls. The center hosts a diverse mix of tenants such as Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group and America’s Choice Insurance. Suites vary from ±1,250 SF to ±6,250 SF, with most leases on NNN terms. Call Gabrielle at 225.200.0302 and click here to view the listing.