Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Spanish Town multifamily portfolio back on the market

This multifamily portfolio consists of four properties in two of Baton Rouge’s most popular neighborhoods, Spanish Town and Southdowns. Three of the four complexes are all located in the historic Spanish Town neighborhood and are within 2 city blocks of one another. The fourth property sits between Perkins Rd and Stanford Ave in Southdowns. This is a favorite neighborhood for residents with ties to LSU. It’s easy to reach the interstate and many destinations from Southdowns, including supermarkets, pharmacies, retailers, restaurants and doctors’ offices. All properties have been well maintained and have an occupancy rate over 94%. Call Mark Segalla at 504-430-8822. View the listing here.