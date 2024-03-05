Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Sale-leaseback opportunity on Coursey

Now available for sale, 11954 Coursey Blvd. offers an attractive, turnkey sale-leaseback opportunity. This freestanding retail building is located in a bustling retail and residential corridor, ensuring immediate stable income with the current owner ready to lease back one suite. Strategically located near a major intersection, the property is highly visible with about 47,195 vehicles passing daily. The 6,165 SF building sits on a .54-acre lot and features 25 parking spaces and a pylon sign. This investment opportunity is 100% occupied with NNN leases and boasts a 9% CAP rate. Call Gabrielle at 225.200.0302 and click here to view the listing.