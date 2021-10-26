Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Retail suites for lease in Walmart Shadow Center

By
-

Ascension Marketplace is located adjacent to Walmart in Prairieville at the lighted intersection which sees 47,235 daily traffic on Airline Highway. The center features a 3,357-square-foot restaurant end-cap suite with prominent signage opportunities and extensive FF&E in place. There are three additional 1,209-square-foot suites available.

Businesses seeking high visibility, strong traffic counts, and proximity to national retailers like Walmart will find Ascension Marketplace to be the perfect opportunity. View the listing here.

