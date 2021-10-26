Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Retail suites for lease in Walmart Shadow Center

Ascension Marketplace is located adjacent to Walmart in Prairieville at the lighted intersection which sees 47,235 daily traffic on Airline Highway. The center features a 3,357-square-foot restaurant end-cap suite with prominent signage opportunities and extensive FF&E in place. There are three additional 1,209-square-foot suites available.

Businesses seeking high visibility, strong traffic counts, and proximity to national retailers like Walmart will find Ascension Marketplace to be the perfect opportunity. View the listing here.