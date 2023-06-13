Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Retail opportunities at Hammond Aire Power Center

Hammond Aire presents the opportunity to join a 345,000+ square-foot power center with a unique mix of national, regional and local tenants. This center is adjacent to densely populated neighborhoods and is at the intersection of two highly trafficked thoroughfares with total traffic counts in excess of 85,000 vehicles per day. There are several suite configurations available for lease, including a ±12,500-square-foot space previously used by Tuesday Morning. Hammond Aire showcases an anchor lineup that includes Albertsons, Burlington, Marshalls, Crunch Fitness and Michaels. Please see the Lease Brochure or call Gabrielle Zia at 800.895.9329 for more information.