Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Retail development opportunity near Amazon

Now available for sale, 8278 Airline Hwy. features ±1.7 acres of prime development land with ±100 feet of frontage along highly-visible Airline Highway, which enjoys ±34,811 daily traffic. The property has excellent access from the Home Depot traffic signal, ensured by an access agreement with Golden Chick and AutoZone. Located in a thriving commercial corridor anchored by the new 3,500,000 SF Amazon fulfillment center, the property is surrounded by national and local retailers, including Walmart, Lowe’s, Raising Cane’s, and Starbucks. Currently zoned C-2 – Heavy Commercial, there are multiple potential development uses. Contact Peter Laville at 225.276.7561 for more details and click here to view the listing.
