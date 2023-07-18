Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Renovated, secure industrial property for sale near downtown

Originally a Dr. Pepper plant, 1855 North Blvd. has most recently been occupied by an industrial cleaning company. It offers ample storage space and can easily be repurposed for other industrial uses. The property enjoys three bay doors, 3-phase power, and subfloor drainage. The current owner has invested approximately $600,000 in renovations, including a new roof, replacement of several windows, electrical upgrades, fresh paint throughout, and updates to the office space. The property is equipped with a barbed wire fence, electric gate, sprinkler system, three exterior cameras, and five interior cameras. It is zoned M1 (Light Industrial) and C2 (Heavy Commercial). Call Alex Ruch at 800.895.9329. Click here to view listing.