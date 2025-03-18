Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Renovated office and medical suites on Burnside

214 S. Burnside Ave. offers three move-in-ready office and medical suites in a recently renovated building with visibility near major roadways. Suite 101 is a spacious medical office featuring exam rooms, an X-ray room, a nurses’ station, reception, lobby, and restrooms. Suite 103 is a first-floor office with private offices and a private restroom. Suite 204 is a second-floor suite with new flooring, offices, and a lobby. There is monument signage potential and flexible lease options. The building is strategically positioned with convenient access to I-10 and nearby national retailers, including Walmart and Rouses. Contact Lindsay Redhead at 225.938.3148 for details and click here to view the listing.