Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Renovated apartments with stable income for sale

Now available for sale, 644 and 662 N Donmoor Ave offer a fully renovated and stabilized multifamily investment in a growing Baton Rouge corridor. These two adjacent buildings feature 18 total units (9 per building) and include an adjacent vacant lot with potential for future development. Located just ±5 minutes from the new Amazon Fulfillment Center, Starbucks, Cane’s, Aldi, BRCC, and Downtown. The property’s strategic location near major employers and retail destinations ensures strong tenant demand, with ample opportunity to further increase rental income through strategic upgrades. Contact Mark Segalla at 225-505-4349 or click here for more details.