Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Redevelopment opportunity near Amazon

1885 Wooddale Blvd. features a 12-story building on ±4.3 acres, a prime redevelopment opportunity ideal for a multifamily complex. Located near the Florida Boulevard and Airline Highway intersection and close to major retail like Walmart and the new ±3,500,000 SF Amazon fulfillment center, it promises high visibility and potential occupancy. The site boasts easy access to key roads and is minutes from major employment hubs, making it a lucrative investment for developers. With A4 zoning for compact multifamily developments and a large parking lot of ±300 spaces, this property is positioned for success in a growing community. Call Jacob Loveland at 225.460.0877 for more information and click here to view the listing.