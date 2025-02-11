Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Recently reduced pricing on 674-unit portfolio

This 674-unit portfolio presents an opportunity to acquire four distinct multifamily properties with significant upside potential. Cherry Creek (330 units) has low occupancy and requires significant redevelopment, presenting massive value-add potential. The other complexes (Pine Square – 183 units, Olive Square – 86 units, and The Palms – 75 units) present more stabilized occupancy with the added opportunity for cosmetic and strategic operational improvements to maximize market value. All properties are within 15 minutes of each other and are poised for the right investor to realize significant returns. The properties are “bank owned.” Contact Mark Segalla at 225.505.4349 for more details and click here to view the listing.