Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Quality industrial property offers owner financing

Now available for sale or lease, 12320 S. Choctaw Dr. features a well maintained ±17,500 SF facility in one of Baton Rouge’s most desirable industrial corridors. It includes ±2,500 SF of office space, ±12,500 SF of warehouse, and ±2,500 SF of mezzanine storage. Features include 24′ eave height, 32′ peak, 10 roll-up doors, and 3-phase power. The property is secured with a robust security system and fenced yard. Visible to ±9,853 daily on S. Choctaw Drive, it’s near key intersections and Hwy. 190, ensuring excellent connectivity. Owner financing is available. Call Alex at 225.485.0238 and click here to view the listing.