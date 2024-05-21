Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Prime development lot with high traffic, great visibility

Now available for sale, 14666 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road offers a prime ±1.75-acre development opportunity in a thriving Baton Rouge area. Zoned C1 (light commercial), the property boasts ±200 feet of frontage on S. Harrell’s Ferry Road at Millerville Road with daily traffic of ±33,994 vehicles. It includes a ±4,143 SF office building suitable for use or redevelopment. Just ±.6 mile from I-12 and close to popular retail outlets such as Target and Chick-fil-A, this site offers high visibility and accessibility, ideal for retail or office development. Located in flood zone X, it remained unaffected in the 2016 floods. Call Lindsay at 225.938.3148 and click here to view the listing.