Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Price improvement on highly visible I-12 building

After a recent price reduction, this deal presents an excellent opportunity to obtain a versatile building with highly visible I-12 frontage (±142,899 daily traffic). Located on South Harrells Ferry Road near the Sherwood Forest exit on I-12, and just five minutes from Airline Highway, the property comprises a ±7,000-square-foot showroom/warehouse situated on ±0.78 acres. The property is zoned C2 (Heavy Commercial) and includes two roll-up doors. Lamar Advertising leases the land beneath the billboard. The seller is open to owner financing for qualified buyers. Call Cole Brewton at 800.895.9329. Click here to view listing.
