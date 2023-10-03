Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Prescott Place mobile home community

Now available for sale, Prescott Place is a brand-new 74-space mobile home park development completed in early 2023. It has undergone several improvements including new plumbing, new electrical, and updated roadways. The community is fully fenced and has RFID access gates at the entrances. The lot-only rentals eliminate maintenance headaches for the landlord. The lease-up began in the middle of 2023 and is expected to be at stabilization by Q1 of 2024. The seller is offering a discounted sale price for a buyer to acquire the property prior to stabilization. Call Mark Segalla at 800.895.9329 or click here to view listing.