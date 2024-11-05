Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Office/warehouses with 4.97 acres of stabilized yard

Now available for sale, 13825 and 13841 Jefferson Hwy. consist of two parcels totaling ±4.97 acres, featuring two office warehouses and surplus land ready for new development. 13841 Jefferson Hwy. includes a warehouse with a stabilized yard leased month-to-month at $4,500. The 13825 Jefferson Hwy. property offers ±6,500 SF, with ±2,000 SF of office space and ±4,500 SF of warehouse space. Located near the Jefferson Highway and Tigerbend Road split with proximity to Airline Highway and the future I-10 exit at Pecue, this property is ideal for expanding businesses. Contact Cole Brewton at 936.585.3132 or click here for more details.