Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Office investment with long-term national tenant

Now available for sale, 10604 Coursey Blvd. presents a unique investment opportunity, currently occupied by the multi-location, multi-state tenant Avita Pharmacy. Since 2016, Avita Pharmacy has maintained its presence at this location, and after exercising a renewal option in 2024, has extended its lease through March 2028 with a scheduled base rent increase beginning in 2025. This property is strategically positioned within the Investar Tower office park, directly behind Coursey Medical Plaza, which boasts just ±2-minute access to Airline Highway and ±4-minute access to I-12, enhancing its stability and accessibility for business operations. Contact Fabian Edwards at 985.974.8301 for more information, and click here to view the listing.
Home Newsletters Hide from Home Page Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Office investment with...