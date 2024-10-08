Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Office investment with long-term national tenant

Now available for sale, 10604 Coursey Blvd. presents a unique investment opportunity, currently occupied by the multi-location, multi-state tenant Avita Pharmacy. Since 2016, Avita Pharmacy has maintained its presence at this location, and after exercising a renewal option in 2024, has extended its lease through March 2028 with a scheduled base rent increase beginning in 2025. This property is strategically positioned within the Investar Tower office park, directly behind Coursey Medical Plaza, which boasts just ±2-minute access to Airline Highway and ±4-minute access to I-12, enhancing its stability and accessibility for business operations. Contact Fabian Edwards at 985.974.8301 for more information, and click here to view the listing.