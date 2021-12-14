Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: New opportunities at Willow Grove

With the recent new construction, addition of new tenants, and relocation of Texture BR within the center, The Village at Willow Grove offers new opportunities for ground floor retail space available to lease. A prime corner suite (1,431 square feet) is now available along the main entrance to the development. Another 944 square-foot suite is available in Building 4, adjacent to Hollingsworth Design and Revê Coffee Roasters. With an average list price of $1 million, the Settlement at Willow Grove is Baton Rouge’s premier, upscale traditional neighborhood development. Join the eclectic mix of shops, restaurants, condos, and offices in this bustling development. View the listing here.