Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Net leased investment property on Main Street

This net leased retail/office/medical investment property is located on Main Street in Zachary, LA and is anchored by Williamson Eye Center. The property is situated just 350 feet east of the busiest intersection in Zachary, which sees 41,601 daily traffic. It is currently divided into four suites and totals 9,600 square feet in size. The building is adjacent to a Sonic and another multi-tenant retail building and is surrounded by many national and local retailers. The property also features tall, prominent signage and is currently valued at a 9% pro forma cap rate. View our brochure for details and financials. View the listing here.