Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Multifamily investment portfolio near LSU

This multifamily portfolio is now available for sale as a package of 32 units. The properties include eight units on W. Chimes Street, eight units on Wyoming Street, and 16 units on Aster Street. They are located in a subdivision just outside of the LSU campus, creating an opportunity to capitalize on the student and staff population of ±42,414. The properties are conveniently located just ±4 minutes off of I-10, and are equipped with dedicated off-street parking. The complexes are also individually available for sale. Click here to view listing or call Mark Segalla at 800.895.9329.
Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Multifamily investment portfolio...