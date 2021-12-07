Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Multifamily apartments off Highland at LSU

This multifamily investment property is positioned near the edge of LSU’s campus in Baton Rouge. Comprised of two buildings and housing seven units, the property sits just off the corner of East Boyd Drive and Highland Road. The convenient location makes it an excellent choice for student or conventional housing. Tenants enjoy private off-street parking and on-site laundry, while remaining within walking distance to LSU’s campus, local retailers and restaurants. To view financial information, download the Offering Memorandum on our listing page. Call Mark Segalla at 504.430.8822 to make an offer. View the listing here.