Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Multi-tenant office building for sale

Now available for sale, 5917 Jones Creek Road is a ±10,232 SF multi-tenant office building with strong visibility in a busy area. All units are occupied except two adjoining suites on the first floor. The property has undergone recent renovations, including new paint, flooring, and lighting in all suites. This is a value-add investment opportunity with potential for full lease-up or owner occupancy. Ample parking is available in the front and rear. Rent roll and financials are available upon request. Contact Lindsay Redhead at 225.938.1478 or click here for more information.