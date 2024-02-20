Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Multi-building industrial complex for sale

This dynamic 6-building complex spans a total of 41,695 SF across six buildings and sits on 3.78 acres. Located in the South Choctaw industrial corridor, it is ideal for an investor to lease to multiple businesses or an owner-occupant seeking versatility. The property consists of an office building (partially leased by United Steel), a sizable office/warehouse with climate control, and additional buildings featuring a mix of finished areas and storage space. Key amenities include central HVAC, industrial fans, a 2-ton crane, and multiple overhead doors, catering to a variety of business needs with significant investment potential. Call 225.485.0238 or click here to view the listing.