Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Multi-building campus with redevelopment potential

Now for sale, 3736 Gentilly Blvd presents a rare opportunity in New Orleans’ Gentilly area, offering redevelopment potential with eligibility for state and federal tax credits. This multi-building campus includes two connected school buildings (leased to The Arthur School until spring), a church, and a rectory. Additional facilities such as a cafeteria, gymnasium, and large parking lot make the site ideal for educational, community, or mixed-use development. Conveniently located minutes from I-10, the property boasts excellent accessibility and is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the Gentilly community. Contact Benji Azar at 504-289-7750 or Collin Guerra at 504-330-0055. Click here to view the listing.