Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Mid City standalone corner building for sale

Now available for sale, this high visibility property is located at the corner of Government Street and Wiltz Drive in bustling Mid City. With zoning for a restaurant that sells alcohol (C-AB-1) already in place, the size and location of the property make this an excellent opportunity to add a drive-thru and additional parking for a restaurant concept. Adjacent to the trendy Capital Heights neighborhood and a short walk from all Mid City’s hotspots, this could also make an excellent office for a “with it” company looking to hire top talent and catapult its culture to the next level. View the full listing.