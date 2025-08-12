Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Mid City retail with income and owner-user potential

Situated in the vibrant heart of Mid City, 4343 Government St. delivers ±5,737 SF of street‑front retail on a ±.28‑acre lot, offering ±100 feet of high‑visibility frontage along a corridor that sees ±14,300 vehicles per day. The two‑unit building includes one long‑term tenant paying $1,625/month, while the second space presents an excellent opportunity for owner‑occupancy or rental growth. Recent improvements include a new roof and prominent pylon signage backed by front and rear parking. Zoned C1, this asset is near popular businesses like Soji, La Carreta, and Curbside Burgers. Contact Jacob Loveland at 225.460.0877 and click here to view the listing.