Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Mid-Century modern office building in Mid-City

A fixture of Florida Boulevard for over 50 years, 6554 Florida Blvd is an architect-designed office building blending mid-century modern character with contemporary renovations. Its expansive, wraparound windows flood each floor with natural light, creating an inviting workspace with panoramic views of the dynamic Mid-City corridor. Suite 112 (±1,400 SF), available now, offers a reception, open workspace, private office, and break area. Suite 221 (±4,850 SF), available April 1st, features 12 private offices, a kitchen, breakroom, and ample storage. With on-site management, covered parking, and prime visibility, this full-service lease offers a unique business setting. Contact Lindsay Redhead at 225-938-3148 for details and click here to view the listing.